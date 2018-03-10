Anjum Moudgill emulates Anjali Bhagwat, wins silver in 50m Rifle 3P event at Shooting World Cup

Anjum Moudgill (L) after winning the silver medal. (ISSF Twitter Photo) Anjum Moudgill (L) after winning the silver medal. (ISSF Twitter Photo)

Back in 2013, when Lajja Goswami became the second Indian woman shooter to win a medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Position event at the ISSF World Cup in Grenada, Spain, Anjum Moudgill, then just 19, missed out on going for the event. The sports ministry had decided not to send junior shooters for the World Cup in Grenada. On Thursday night, Punjab shooter Moudgill emulated Anjali Bhagwat and Goswami to become the third Indian woman to win a medal in 50m Rifle 3 P event at an ISSF World Cup. At the event in Guadalajara, Mexico, she won silver with a score of 454.2 in the 45-shot final in which China’s Ruijao Pei won the gold (455.4).

“Back in 2013, I was still a junior and perhaps my scores we not good enough for the senior level. But today I was confident. The range here was temporary and the conditions were windy but I was focused and managed to shoot my best. I like the 3-position event because it is more challenging. I have been doing it for the last nine years. I opted for it because it was considered more difficult than other events. I am really excited for CWG and will be training more smartly now,” said 24-year-old who is working as sub inspector with the Punjab Police.

Moudgill displayed her strength in all the three position series in Friday’s final, which also featured World No.1 Germany’s Jolyn Beer, who finished fifth. Moudgill shot 156.0 in the prone series in the final, which included three scores of 10.9 to lead before the standing position series. The World Cup was also the first event where the 50m Rifle 3 P event saw a jump of 60 shots — to 120 shots like the men’s events.

The Punjab shooter had topped the trials in January early this year in the new format to make the cut for the World Cup and CWG.

“It was during the trials that she first shot the 120 series. It has been a major change as earlier a shooter would not get time to settle in the 60 shot format. But then this format now requires stamina and you need to focus for close to three hours. When she was in Chandigarh, she would train at Panjab University grounds. Her strength has been the prone series and she showed that in the final. She missed the medal in 10 M Air Rifle by a whisker,” said Deepali Deshpande, who has coached Anjum since 2012.

While Deshpande initially trained Moudgill as part of the Indian junior team, the youngster started shooting on the insistence of her mother Shubh Moudgill, who was also a NCC shooter.

The family bought the youngster a sports pistol. “She initially wanted to compete in the pistol events and we bought a pistol worth `95,000 for her. After a month, I told her about 3 P Event and she was reluctant initially. She was in National Cadet Corps (NCC) in her school and since the NCC Directorate had imported .22 rifles that year, she would train with the rifles. It was only in 2013 that she got her own rifle,” Shubh said.

The injury scare

While Moudgill would constantly win medals in the junior and senior nationals, a back injury in 2014 meant that Moudgill’s transition from junior to senior level was not a smooth one. Moudgill won the gold medal in 50 M 3 P event in South Asian Games in 2016 before finishing with silver in World University Shooting Championships in Poland. Last year also saw her winning the silver medal in 10 m Air Rifle event in Commonwealth Championships in Brisbane followed by a bronze in 50m 3 P event.

And for India’s third female World Cup medallist in 50m P event, the small break before Commonwealth Games would mean she gets time to unwind. The shooter regularly updates her Instagram with photographs of her pantings. “Every thing is so technical in shooting and one needs physical and mental wellness to compete at the international stage. And whenever I get time, I draw. So far, I have done 20 paintings and such things help me to balance and stabilise my game too,” she added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App