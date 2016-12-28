Babita Phogat invites BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry to Balali after ‘Dangal’ leaves him mesmerised

Babita Kumari Phogat is a two-time Commonwealth Games medal winner. (Source: Twitter/Babita) Babita Kumari Phogat is a two-time Commonwealth Games medal winner. (Source: Twitter/Babita)

BCCI treasurer and Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) secretary Anirudh Chaudhry took to Twitter to express his views on the latest Bollywood release ‘Dangal’ which highlights the struggles and rise to fame of the Phogat family comprising former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (portrayed by Aamir Khan) and his daughters — Geeta and Babita.

Anirudh, in his tweet, claims he and his daughter were left mesmerised after watching the movie. Anirudh’s daughter apparently asked him to take her along when he visits Balali next.

“Aamir Khan (Mahavir Ji) and Geeta Phogat ‘s story is phenomenal. My daughter was mesmerised. She wants to visit Balali when I go there next,” tweeted Anirudh.

In yet another tweet, Chaudhary praised the movie and Aamir’s work in bringing Mahavir’s character come to life on the silver screen. “Dangal is a must watch!! Aamir Khan does a wonderful job in bringing Mahavir Phogat Ji’s character alive!”

In response to Chaudhary’s positive words, Babita Phogat extended the invitation to host Chaudhary and his daughter whenever they’re in Balali.

“Thank you Anirudh Chaudhry ji welcome any time aap balali aa jao balali aapka aapna ghar hai (You’re welcome any time to Balali. It’s like your own home),” replied Babita.

Babita Kumari won silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in 51 kg freestyle category and gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in women’s freestyle 55kg category.

Dangal was shot in Patiala and Ludhiana while Balali is a village where the Phogat family resides. The film has reportedly grossed over 100 crores in just three days since its release on December 23.

