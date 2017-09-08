Angad Bajwa impresses at Shotgun World Championship

Angad has so far shot 72 out of the possible 75 targets to be in 15th place and will fight for a top-six finals berth. Angad has so far shot 72 out of the possible 75 targets to be in 15th place and will fight for a top-six finals berth.

Young Indian shooter Angad Bajwa impressed with a perfect round of 25 on day two of the men’s skeet qualifiers in the ISSF Shotgun World Championship. At the Fox Lodge Shooting Range, Angad has so far shot 72 out of the possible 75 targets to be in 15th place and will fight for a top-six finals berth.

Angad is two points behind the leaders and two good final qualifying rounds could see him make the medal round.

Teammates Sheeraz Sheikh shot 24 for a total of 69 to be in 51st spot, while Mairaj Ahmad Khan has 68 after a round of 23 to be in 65th position overall.

In the day’s two medal events, Maheshwari Chauhan shot 62 out of 75 in women’s skeet to finish 49th, while both Saniya Sheikh and Rashmmi Rathore shot 60 to end in 55th and 56th positions respectively.

Ganemat Shekhon, in the junior women’s skeet, shot 67 out of 75 in qualifying to miss a finals spot narrowly. She shot 22 on the day, missing the first of three after 12 consecutive hits. The sixth and final qualifying place went for a score of 69, with the seventh to 10th spots registering 67, including Ganemat in ninth.

Areeba Khan shot 56 in the same event to finish 31st while Simranpreet Kaur was in 33rd spot with a score of 52.

In the junior men’s skeet, the Indian trio of Arjun Singh Mann, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Hamza Sheikh stayed outside contention for a finals berth.

Arjun was 33rd with 67, Anant Jeet 37th with 66 and Hamza 39th with 66. 73 was the leading score after three qualifying rounds.

Italy top the medal charts with six gold, while India are in fifth position with one gold and two silver.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App