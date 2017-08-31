Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister announces Rs 1 crore for Arjuna awardee archer Vennam Jyoti Surekha

Vennam Jyoti Surekha told the Chief Minister that bagging a Olympic medal for the country was her aim. (Source: File) Vennam Jyoti Surekha told the Chief Minister that bagging a Olympic medal for the country was her aim. (Source: File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced a reward of Rs one crore to archer Vennam Jyoti Surekha, who received the prestigious Arjuna award two days ago.

He also announced a 500- sq yd house site in Vijayawada and a government job for her. Surekha met the Chief Minister here this afternoon. The Chief Minister lauded her achievements in the field of archery and promised full support for her to excel

further.

“Surekha did Andhra Pradesh proud by winning 70 medals at national and international archery competitions. She is also the youngest to receive Arjuna award from south India,” the Chief Minister said.

Surekha, who is currently pursuing her MBA, told the Chief Minister that bagging a Olympic medal for the country was her aim. Chandrababu asked the Special Chief Secretary (Youth Affairs and Sports) to identify top ten sports-persons in the state and extend all necessary support for them to excel in their fields.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 10 lakh reward for 10-year-old Devisri Prasad of Tirupati on setting the Guinness World Record in skating. Prasad achieved the feat by skating under 60 cars, covering a distance of 115 meters (forward and backward). The Chief Minister congratulated the kid on the achievement.

