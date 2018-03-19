Ana Ivanovic, Bastian Schweinsteiger announce birth of first child

Ana Ivanovic shared the photos on her Instagram account. (Ana Ivanovic Instagram) Ana Ivanovic shared the photos on her Instagram account. (Ana Ivanovic Instagram)

Ana Ivanovic joined the long list of tennis players who are now parents. The former world number one player gave birth to a son on Sunday and shared the news on her Twitter and Instagram. Her husband, footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger also shared the news on his social media handles on Monday.

“Welcome to the world our little boy,” Ivanovic wrote in posts on Twitter and Instagram. “Words can not describe the joy and the happiness we feel in our hearts!”

Svhweinsteiger also posted hte news and wrote: “”Welcome to the world our little boy! We are so happy.”

Ivanovic announced her retirement in 2016 after winning 14 WTA titles. She was also ranked number one in tennis back in 2008 after she won the French Open in the same year. In 2016, she married Schweinsteiger, who is a Germany football star and now plays for the Chicago United in the Major Soccer League in the United States.

Welcome to the world our little boy 💙. Words can not describe the joy and the happiness we feel in our hearts! @BSchweinsteiger 👪 pic.twitter.com/Mk8lyJFwvh — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) 19 March 2018

Welcome to the world our little boy!👶🏼 We are so happy.❤️ @AnaIvanovicpic.twitter.com/j5Kp6u0CiJ — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) 19 March 2018

This is the couple’s first child.

