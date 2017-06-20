Amritpal Singh invited to play for Sydney Kings in China

The six feet 10 inch Singh had impressed several teams at the NBL Draft Combine earlier this year, after which he received this invite. (Source: Twitter) The six feet 10 inch Singh had impressed several teams at the NBL Draft Combine earlier this year, after which he received this invite. (Source: Twitter)

India hoopster Amritpal Singh has been invited to join the Sydney Kings for a tournament called the Atlas Challenge 2017 to be played in Suzhou, China.

This invitation brings him one step closer towards joining the Sydney Kings roster and becoming the first Indian national to play in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL).

The six feet 10 inch Singh had impressed several teams at the NBL Draft Combine earlier this year, after which he received this invite.

The Atlas Challenge 2017 consists of eight teams from various countries, and will be played from July 16 to 25.

The Sydney Kings are approaching the tournament as an opportunity to evaluate prospective players who may make the Sydney Kings roster at a later stage.

Asked about the invite, the 26-year-old said, “I am thrilled to have received this great opportunity. I am entirely focused on preparing for the tournament and intend to put in every effort to doing well.”

