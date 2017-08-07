Besides Anitha Pauldurai, other Indian hoopsters who have raised the mark

Amjyot Singh led the national team to its first ever win over giants China, Amjyot Singh led the national team to its first ever win over giants China,

While Anitha was the federation’s official entry for Arjuna, the last two years have seen some breakout performances from other hoopsters. Here is a lowdown.

Amjyot Singh: At the 2014 FIBA Asia Cup in Wuhan, the 25-year-old led the national team to its first ever win over giants China, and eventually ended the tournament as the highest scorer with 103 points. A year later he earned a spot in the second division Japanese league, playing for Tokyo Excellence, helping them to the league title. In 2016, he became the first Indian to feature in the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Finals.

Amritpal Singh: The 26-year-old is currently on the verge of securing a contract with Australian club Sydney Kings after an impressive performance for them at the Atlas Challenge in China. Was a part of the Indian team that beat China in 2014 at the FIBA Asia Cup, and scored a massive 23 points when India beat China again in the 2016 edition. Along with Amjyot, the seven-footer had also earned a contract to play for Tokyo Excellence in Japan, helping them to the 2016 league title.

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi: India captain and first Indian to feature in the National Basketball League (Australia). Captained India when they beat China for the first time in history, at the 2014 FIBA Asia Cup, and ended the tournament with the most number of assists. At the 2016 edition, he registered a career-high 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists per game. Has been a key player since making his India debut in 2009. In 2017, he became the first Indian to be signed up by an Australian professional team, the Adelaide 36ers.

Poonam Chaturvedi: Won silver at FIBA Asia U18 3×3 for India and led Chattisgarh to a shock win over Railways to win the Nationals (2014). Won 2017 FIBA Asia Cup Division B for India. Was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2014, but still managed to lead Chattisgarh to an unexpected win over Railways for the national title just a few months later. At 6-foot-11, the 22-year-old’s height makes her the most prominent member of the national team. Played a crucial role in the team winning Division B of the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup in Bangalore in July, which was her first tournament for the senior team.

Shireen Limaye: Scored the crucial championship winning points in India’s 75-73 win over Kazakhstan in the final of the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup Division B. The 22-year-old averaged 8.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in the tournament – including 17 points in the final. Has been a key member of the national team since she broke into the squad as a 16-year-old in 2011.

