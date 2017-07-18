Amit Kumar Saroha wins silver in World Para Athletics Championship, watch video

India’s Amit Kumar Saroha clinched a silver in men’s club throw F51 competition in World Para Athletics Championships on Monday.
Saroha’s best throw of 30.25m, which came in his third attempt, fetched him a silver medal. In the process, the para-athlete from Haryana set a new Asian record in this event.
Serbia’s Zeljko Dimitrijevic retained his title with a world record throw of 31.99m.
Another Indian, Dharambir finished 10th with his best throw of 22.34m.
The 32-year-old Saroha had also won a silver in this event in the last edition of the biennial championships in Doha in 2015. He also had won a gold medal in this event in the 2014 Incheon Asian Para Games.
Congratulations: Amit Kumar, Wins Silver Medal – Men’s Club Throw F51, 30.25 (Area Record) #London2017 #ParaAthletics @Rao_InderjitS pic.twitter.com/LLGbBr6pyK
— Paralympic India (@ParalympicIndia) 17 July 2017
Saroha, the first quadriplegic to represent India at a Paralympic Games (London 2012), will also take part in men’s discus throw F52 final tomorrow.
Earlier, Sundar Singh Gurjar had won a gold in men’s javelin throw F46 on July 14.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App