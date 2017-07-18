Amit Kumar Saroha wins silver in World Para Athletics Championship, watch video

Amit Kumar Saroha clinched a silver in men’s club throw F51 competition. (Source: SAI Media, Twitter) Amit Kumar Saroha clinched a silver in men’s club throw F51 competition. (Source: SAI Media, Twitter)

India’s Amit Kumar Saroha clinched a silver in men’s club throw F51 competition in World Para Athletics Championships on Monday.

Saroha’s best throw of 30.25m, which came in his third attempt, fetched him a silver medal. In the process, the para-athlete from Haryana set a new Asian record in this event.

Serbia’s Zeljko Dimitrijevic retained his title with a world record throw of 31.99m.

Another Indian, Dharambir finished 10th with his best throw of 22.34m.

The 32-year-old Saroha had also won a silver in this event in the last edition of the biennial championships in Doha in 2015. He also had won a gold medal in this event in the 2014 Incheon Asian Para Games.

Saroha, the first quadriplegic to represent India at a Paralympic Games (London 2012), will also take part in men’s discus throw F52 final tomorrow.

Earlier, Sundar Singh Gurjar had won a gold in men’s javelin throw F46 on July 14.

