Amir Khan’s SBL ties up with Professional Boxing Organisation of India

Amir Khan-backed Super Boxing League has entered into an agreement with PBOI, which will provide officials for the event starting July 7.

Published:May 21, 2017
The Amir Khan-backed Super Boxing League has entered into an agreement with the Professional Boxing Organisation of India, which will provide officials for the event starting July 7.

The SBL, featuring eight franchises with bouts conducted on weekends, will be supervised by PBOI as per the agreement. PBOI is recognised by the Asian Boxing Council and the World Boxing Council.

The eight franchises in the SBL will comprise six players, five men and one woman with six back-up players per team.

The competition will be in six different weight categories with bouts of four rounds of three minutes each. Former world champion and Olympic medallist Amir Khan will be the face of the league in India and would be significantly involved in its running.

