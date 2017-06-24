Latest News

American Blake Leeper breaks Oscar Pistorius record in 400 metres

American Blake Leeper finished a non-advancing seventh in the semi-final race despite competing as a double amputee. Pistorius set his record of 45.39 seconds at Daegu, South Korea in August, 2011. He ran 45.25 seconds at the U.S. athletics championships on Friday.

By: Reuters | Sacramento (california) | Published:June 24, 2017 4:26 pm
Blake Leeper, South Africa, Oscar Pistorious, U.S. athletics championships, Southern California Blake Leeper finished a non-advancing seventh in the semi-final race despite competing as a double amputee. (Source: Twitter)
Top News

American Blake Leeper broke South African Oscar Pistorius’s T43 paralympic world record in the 400 metres when he ran 45.25 seconds at the U.S. athletics championships on Friday, officials said.

“It is hard to believe. To run 45.25 to break the world record, I am excited for the future,” said the 27-year-old Tennessee native who lives in Southern California.

Leeper finished a non-advancing seventh in the semi-final race despite competing as a double amputee. Pistorius set his record of 45.39 seconds at Daegu, South Korea in August, 2011.

Paralympic gold medallist Pistorius is serving a six-year jail term after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2013.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Kohli - Kumble saga
Why do they (Indian cricket team) require a coach, if Virat Kohli is the boss? 