Ambre wins gold, silver at Asian Age Group Championship held in Uzbekistan

Pune Resident Mihir Ambre has bagged a gold and a silver medal at the 9th Asian Age Group Swimming Championship that was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from September September 8 to 11. While he won gold in 100 m butterfly stroke (55.81), he bagged silver in 4*100 medley relay.

Mihir is a Class 12th student (Science) of Abasaheb Garware College. He trains for swimming under Vinay Marathe at Champion Aquatic Club. To participate in the competition, he attended a training camp from August 21 to September 5, wherein his daily practice sessions would take place from 6 am to 8 am in mornings and 5 pm to 7 pm, included dry land exercises and swimming.

“I have been doing competitive swimming since I was 12 years. In the near future, I want to ready myself for Youth Olympic Games,” said the young swimmer, whose models are ace swimmers — Anthony Ervin and Michael Phelps.

In July this year, Mihir broke a decade-old record of Veerdhawal Khade in 100m butterfly stroke at The Junior National Swimming Championship (Pune). In this meet he won 4 gold, 1 silver and a bronze medal.

Besides, in April at the World School Games held in Budapest, Mihir got a silver for India in 100m butterfly stroke, while in March this year, he bagged a silver at the Singapore Open swimming Championship. In December last year, he won 3 gold and 2 silver at the South Asian Aquatic Championship held in Sri Lanka as well as a gold in 100m butterfly.

