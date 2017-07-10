Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Virender Sehwag, Yogeshwar Dutt and more sportspersons condemn pilgrims killed

Indian sportsperson expressed their deep condolences to the victims and their families. (Source: File) Indian sportsperson expressed their deep condolences to the victims and their families. (Source: File)

An unfortunate incident took place in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday where militants opened fire, killing seven people, who were on their way to Amarnath Yatra. The pilgrims were travelling in a bus from Balram to Mir Bazar when the incident took place. Following the incident, Indian sportsperson expressed their deep condolences to the victims and their families.

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag, who seemed to be deeply affected, tweeted saying, “Deep condolences to family of those killed on pilgrimage of #AmarnathYatra Requires shamelessness of another level 2 kill innocent pilgrims”.

The pilgrims were coming back from the Amarnath shrine. “In the firing by militants, seven people, five of them women, were killed, and another seven injured,” a police official of Jammu and Kashmir said.

Apart from Sehwag, other sportspersons including India’s wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also took it to the social media and tweeted saying,”निर्दोष् लोगों की बार2 मौत!अब और बर्दास्त नही होगा ईट का जवाब पत्थर से और बम का जवाब मिसाईल से यही रास्ता बचा है अब बस #AmarnathYatra”.

India’s shooter and former junior nationals champion Joydeep Karmakar described the incident as Henious and cowardice, tweeting “Henious & cowardice!attacking unarmed civilians who cant retaliate.Will not go unanswered by our men who are armed for my nation!#Amarnath.” he said with a heavy heart.

Even the armoured car of the police was attacked by the militants, the first official said. When the police fired back, the militants immediately fled, firing blindly, he concluded.

Deep condolences to family of those killed on pilgrimage of #AmarnathYatra

Requires shamelessness of another level 2 kill innocent pilgrims — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 10 July 2017

निर्दोष् लोगों की बार2 मौत!अब और बर्दास्त नही होगा ईट का जवाब पत्थर से और बम का जवाब मिसाईल से यही रास्ता बचा है अब बस #AmarnathYatra — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) 10 July 2017

Henious & cowardice!attacking unarmed civilians who cant retaliate.Will not go unanswered by our men who are armed for my nation!#Amarnath — joydeep karmakar (@Joydeep709) 10 July 2017

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd