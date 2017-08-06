Already proved to the world I’m one of the greatest athletes, says Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after the race. (Source: Reuters) Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after the race. (Source: Reuters)

Usain Bolt did not have a fairytale finish in his final 100 metres race as two-time drug cheat Justin Gatlin declared beat the Jamaican great in the last attempt. Bolt, however, said that he has already proven to the world that he is one of the greatest athletes.

After the race, Bolt said, “I’ve proved to the world I’m one of the greatest athletes. I don’t think this changes anything. I’ve done my part as an athlete, to uplift the sport and show it’s getting better. I can’t be too disappointed. I did my best. It’s hard to be sad with the energy that the crowd was giving me. They stayed and they shouted and they cheered.”

On Gatlin’s win, Bolt said, “I told him congrats and well done. He’s done his time over the years. Tonight he was the better man.”

Bolt added: “I put a little pressure on myself because I knew if I didn’t get my start and get into the race early, I might be in trouble. I got behind a little too much. I was behind and thought: ‘I have to work to get back in the race as quickly as possible.’ In the end, it wasn’t enough.”

“My start is killing me. Normally, it gets better during the rounds but it didn’t come together. And that is what killed me. I felt it was there.

The crowd that was there to witness history was disappointed as the London stadium booed the result. “Thanks for the support. I could never expect this from any other crowd. They are what pushed me to do my best. It is just one of those things. Thank you to London for all your love and appreciation. I’m just sorry I couldn’t deliver as I wanted,” he added.

