Alok Kumar posts easy wins in Masters Snooker

Alok Kumar of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Rafath Habib of Railways began their campaign on a winning note in the round-robin phase of the 1st Masters Snooker National Championship on Thursday.

Kumar beat V S Prabhu and Gajendran (both Tamil Nadu) by identical 3-0 margins while Habib, a former Asian Games gold medalist, blanked TN’s Sivakumar 3-0.

Results: (All TN unless specified otherwise) H Venkatesh bt K Natrajan 3-0, Rajesh Tulshian (WB) bt V S Prabhu 3-1, M C Manoj bt P Vijaykumar 3-0, V S Prabhu bt Nadeem Aziz (Kar) 3-2, V Anand (Kar) bt E Sivakumar 3-1, Rajesh Tulshian (WB) bt Gajendran 3-2, Manu Dev (Kar) bt Nelson 3-0.

Dhruv Agarwal (WB) bt Sharat Kumar (Del) 3-2, Rafath Habib (RSPB) bt Sivakumar 3-0, L Nagaraj bt M Baskaran 3-2, R S Krishnan bt K Natarajan 3-0, Sharat Kumar (Del) bt George Selvakumar 3-1, S H Kamaraj bt M Baskaran 3-1, M C Manoj bt Bharath 3-0, Manu Dev (Kar) bt Sajiv Mathews 3-0.

Siddharth Rao bt E Sivakumar 3-0, Alok Kumar (PSPB) bt V S Prabhu 3-0, Easwara Murthy bt Subramaniam (Mah) 3-2, S Surendran bt Nelson 3-1, Gajendran bt Nadeem Aziz (Kar) 3-0, Alok Kumar bt Gajendran 3-0, S A Saleem bt Mohamed Arshad (Ker) 3-1, Prem Prakash bt George Selvakumar 3-0, Shyam Jagtiani (WB) bt P Vijaykumar 3-2.

