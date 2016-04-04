Latest News

Wrestlemania 32 Results: Roman Reigns wins WWE World Heavyweight title

Roman Reigns delivered a spear to send Triple H to the mat. He went for the cover and won his third WWE World Heavyweight title.

April 6, 2016
A wrestler of The New Day, right, kicks The League of Nations' wrestler during WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, April 3, 2016. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Wrestlemania 32 took place in Dallas. (Source: Reuters)
UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP: Kalisto beat Ryback

10-Diva tag match: Team Total Divas beat Team BAD and Blonde

WWE Women’s Champion: Charlotte beat Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) beat The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley)

Intercontinetal title ladder match: Zack Ryder beat Kevin Owens, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Zack Ryder, Sin Cara, Stardust

Chris Jericho beat AJ Styles

The League of Nations beat The New Day (Non-title match)

Dean Ambrose beat Brock Lesnar in a street fight

Women’s Title: Charlotte beat Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks

The Undertaker beat Shane McMahon in a Hell in a Cell match

Andre the Giant memorial battle royal: Baron Corbin

WWE World Heavyweight championship: Roman Reigns beat Triple H

