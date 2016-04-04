Wrestlemania 32 Results: Roman Reigns wins WWE World Heavyweight title

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP: Kalisto beat Ryback
10-Diva tag match: Team Total Divas beat Team BAD and Blonde
WWE Women’s Champion: Charlotte beat Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks
The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) beat The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley)
Intercontinetal title ladder match: Zack Ryder beat Kevin Owens, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, Zack Ryder, Sin Cara, Stardust
Chris Jericho beat AJ Styles
The League of Nations beat The New Day (Non-title match)
Dean Ambrose beat Brock Lesnar in a street fight
The Undertaker beat Shane McMahon in a Hell in a Cell match
Andre the Giant memorial battle royal: Baron Corbin
WWE World Heavyweight championship: Roman Reigns beat Triple H
