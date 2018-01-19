All India Council of Sports asks for enhancement of sports budget

Russian athletes may be only allowed to compete as neutrals at the Olympics due to doping allegations. (Source: File) Russian athletes may be only allowed to compete as neutrals at the Olympics due to doping allegations. (Source: File)

All India Council of Sports (AICS) chief Vijay Kumar Malhotra has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance the sports budget for 2018-19 while asking NSFs to draw a roadmap for athletes preparing for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, Asiad and 2020 Olympics.

The AICS held its 8th meeting under the under the chairmanship of Malhotra, a veteran politician and sports administrator.

“Prof. Malhotra informed the house that he has requested the Hon’ble Prime Minister to consider enhancement of sports budget for the year 2018-19. Prior to that he has requested Shri Arun Jaitley, Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs to consider enhancement of Sports Budget from present Rs. 1393.21 crore to Rs. 6,500.00 crore,” the AICS said in a release.

The former Archery Association of India president said that he has received a positive response from the PMO.

Regarding preparation for the CWG and Asian Games, it said in the release, “Prof. Malhotra reminded that in the last meeting also he had asked the National Sports Federations to prepare their roadmap for preparation of Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games and Asian Games as well as the Olympic Games 2020.”

Malhotra also recommended proper medical care for sportspersons.

