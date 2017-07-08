All Blacks and British and Irish Lions play out a 15-15 draw

By: AP | Auckland | Published:July 8, 2017 5:47 pm
New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions played out a 15-15 draw in the third test on Saturday, with a compelling three-test series ending in a bitter stalemate.
New Zealand won the first test 30-15, the Lions won the second 24-21 and Saturday’s finale was everything that had been expected pulsing with incident until the final deadlock left home fans in stunned silence.
Owen Farrell kicked a penalty in the 77th minute which drew the Lions level at 15-15. The match ended controversially when the All Blacks were awarded what might have been a series-winning penalty only to see the decision overturned.
