Akhil Sheoran wins gold for India in men’s 50m Rifle 3-Position at ISSF Shooting World Cup

Akhil Sheoran was the youngest amongst three shooters who had qualified for the men’s 50 metres Rifle 3 Positions event at the ISSF World Cup in Mexico on Saturday. Other than him, there were the veteran Sanjeev Rajput and Swapnil Kusale. But Sheoran did not let that fact come between him and winning a medal at his first World Cup.

22-year-old Sheoran landed a gold medal in the men’s even after collecting 455.6 points in total to finish 3.6 points ahead of second-placed Bernhard Pickl of Austria. Hungarian Istvan Peni got 442.3 points in total to take the bronze medal.

This was India’s fourth gold medal at this World Cup and they sit at the top of the medals with a total of nine medals. Sheoran’s gold medal was the latest one and the number of medals could have better but Rajput missed it by a whisker.

Rajput finished fourth in an eight-man field. He got 430.9 points – 11.4 points behind bronze medallist Peni. Kusale got 407.2 points and he finished sixth in the competition. In the qualification round, Rajput had finished second while Sheoran was fourth while making to the final.

The UP-lad did brilliantly well in his event collecting 151.6 points in kneeling, 155.1 in prone and 148.9 in the standing elimination round of the championship.

Silver-medallist Pickl had better points that Sheoran in kneeling round. Pickl got 151.9 points in the kneeling rounds, but he could not match Sheoran in the prone rounds. He was far behind Sheoran, notching up 152.1 in total – which ultimately proved to be the difference between the Austrian and the Indian.

In the standing singles shots, Sheoran struck scores of 9.3, 10.8, 9.4, 9.5 and 10.5 – a total of 49.5 as he bagged India’s ninth medal in total so far in the edition of World Cup.

