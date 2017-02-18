Akhil Kumar, Jitendra Kumar to make pro debuts in April

Akhil Kumar and Jitendra Kumar made waves in the 2006 Commonwealth games. Akhil Kumar and Jitendra Kumar made waves in the 2006 Commonwealth games.

IOS Boxing promotions announced on Saturday that they had signed a multi year professional boxing agreement with Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar. The two had turned professional earlier and are now set to make their pro debuts on April 1, 2017 in Mumbai. Their debuts will reportedly be the first of six bouts that they well participate in the undercard of the Double Asian title fight featuring Vijender Singh.

“I am very grateful to the authorities for granting me permission to turn towards pro boxing. It is going to be a very exciting new phase in my boxing career, with our promoter Neerav Tomar,” said Akhil, “I am looking forward to this new beginning in my boxing career, and will train hard to make my country proud and have a great professional boxing career.”

Jitender, who started out as an understudy to Akhil Kumar, also expressed similar emotions, “I am thankful to the government of Haryana. I am very excited about this new beginning in my life. Returning to the ring as a professional boxer is something very encouraging and motivating not just for me as a boxer but also all the youngsters around India who want to turn towards boxing.”

Akhil Kumar has over the years spearheaded the Indian boxing contingent on numerous occassions. He won the gold medal at the 2005 Commonwealth Federation Boxing Championship. He also won Gold in the 2006 Comonwealth Games and had reached the quarter finals of the Beijing Olympics. Jitendar Kumar has won Bronze at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, World Cup 2009 and the Asian Championship 2007.

