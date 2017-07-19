Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar set to make pro debut on August 5

Akhil Kumar will make his pro debut on August 5. Akhil Kumar will make his pro debut on August 5.

They had their professional debuts delayed last time but former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar will finally make their debuts and have also got opponents. While Akhil will face Ty Gilchrist of Australia, Jitender will take on Thailand’s Thanet Likhitkamporn on August 5 in Mumbai. It’s the same event in which Beijing Olympic bronze-medallist Vijender Singh fights.

Akhil’s opponent Gilchrist, who made his pro debut in 2010, has fought 13 bouts and won six of them with two knockouts. He has 68 rounds to his name so far. The Indian boxer, who is now 36 years old, has fought around 250 bouts in his amateur career. The bout between the two will be a four round, junior welterweight (63Kg) contest.

“Yes, he is more experienced than me, but that does not make any difference to me. I am working on improving my technique as per the requirements of professional boxing and remembering my favourite punches as well. It’s great that he is experienced, people will enjoy our fight and I like challenges.” Akhil said.

Gilchrist also said that he was confident and warned Akhil that pro boxing is different from amateur. “Akhil was a very good amateur boxer but professional boxing is a lot different. I’ve had some good tough fights in the pro circuit and Akhil has never experienced what it’s like going into deep water with little gloves. I believe my 13 fights as a pro will be all the difference when push comes to shove,” he said.

The other bout will see Asian Championships bronze-medallist Jitender fight Likhitkamporn in a four-round lightweight (61kg) contest. The Thailand boxer is also new to the pro circuit and has made his debut only this year.

“Debut in pro boxing will be a new beginning for me, I am working really hard to improve my technique and gain physical fitness. I am not scared of my opponent. I know I am training well, so I am confident of winning my debut fight,” Jitender said.

