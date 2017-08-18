Akash Saharan finishes sixth in men’s trap at ISSF Junior Shotgun World Cup

Akash Saharan shot 114 out of 125 at the end of the qualifying round. (Source: File) Akash Saharan shot 114 out of 125 at the end of the qualifying round. (Source: File)

India’s Akash Saharan finished a respectable sixth in the final round of the men’s trap event at the ISSF Junior Shotgun World Cup at Porpetto, Italy today.

Spain’s Adria Martinez won the gold with a world record score of 46 out of 50. Saharan made it to the six-man final round by finishing a commendable second out of 70 shooters. He had even got the better of Martinez in a three-way shoot-off to determine

qualifying positions for the final round.

In the final round, the Indian took an early joint-lead having shot four out of four, but then missed eight of the next 21 to settle for sixth place.

Martinez was involved in an intense battle for gold in the end with Italian Matteo Marongiu, who is a World Cup bronze medallist as well as a European Championship silver winner at the junior level, eventually prevailing 46-43.

Turkey’s Murat Ilbilgi won the bronze with a score of 36 in the finals. Saharan had earlier shot 114 out of 125 in the qualifying

round and had won a three-way shoot-off 11-10 to push the Italian Matteo Marongiu into the third qualifying spot. Martinez was first one out in the shoot-off.

