Aizawl duo Ashutosh Mehta, Jayesh Rane begin online campaign for Mizoram flood relief

Heavy rains in Aizawl have severely disrupted life and activity in Mizoram. (Source: PTI) Heavy rains in Aizawl have severely disrupted life and activity in Mizoram. (Source: PTI)

They were the chief architects in Aizawl FC’s stunning I-League win last season. Now, Ashutosh Mehta and Jayesh Rane want to rebuild the lives of thousands affected in Mizoram because of the floods and landslides. The Mumbai duo has started an online crowdfunding campaign and aim to generate Rs 5 lakh in one month.

Earlier this week, Mizoram chief minister Lal Thanhawla set up a high-level committee to assess the flood situation in the state. Eight people have already died and hundreds of houses have been damaged because of the heavy rainfall that has caused flash floods.

The whole of south Mizoram – Serchhip, Lunglei, Lawngtlai and Siaha districts and eastern Champhai district bordering Myanmar – have remained cut off from the rest of the country for the last four days due to landslides at many places. The route to Lengpui Airport, too, is obstructed because of the landslides along the way.

Landslides at several places in Aizawl city prompted the state government authorities to evacuate over 50 buildings and shift around 100 families to safer places. Around 10 buildings have submerged in the swelling waters of the Tlawng river.

Power supply lines have snapped and telecommunication network remained disrupted in the state capital due to landslides and heavy rains. “A lot of people are suffering because of the floods and landslides so Jayesh and I thought to help the community. We aim to collect Rs 5 lakh and provide the people with the basic amenities which will be helpful for them,” Mehta said.

They have tied up with Ketto, an NGO that helps people raise funds for various causes. In one day, they had managed to collect close to Rs 40,000.

Mehta and Rane, both from Mumbai, joined Aizawl FC and went on to script one of the biggest stories in Indian football by winning the national championship despite the odds stacked against them. Mehta said this is one of the ways to give something back to the community. “Aizawl has a very special place in our heart. This is the least we can do for them,” Mehta said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd