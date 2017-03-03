Aiming Guinness record, student swims 5kms with hands,legs tied

Aiming Guinness record, a 19-year-old college student here swam five kms in the Bay of Bengal with his and legs bound with an iron chain.

S Sabarinathan covered the distance in two hours, 20 minutes and 48 seconds, District Sports Officer B Siva said.

The earlier record was set by 37-year Gopal Kharvi in Malpe beach in Udupi in Karnataka in 2013 by swimming 3.07 kms with handcuffs and leg shackles in two hours 43 minutes.

The Guinness record attempt by Sabarinathan was done as per the guidelines set by the Guinness committee with prior approval from district administration and police, Siva said.

Sabarinathan’s attempt has been videographed from start to finish and has been sent to the Guinness committee, he said.