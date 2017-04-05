Latest News

AIBA President Dr Ching-Kuo Wu re-elected as council member of ASOIF

The General Assembly of ASOIF was held during the SportAccord Convention in Aarhus, Denmark on April 4.

By: PTI | Lausanne | Published:April 5, 2017 1:57 pm

International Boxing Association (AIBA) President Dr Ching-Kuo Wu has been re-elected a council member of the Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) for a four-year term.

The General Assembly of ASOIF was held during the SportAccord Convention in Aarhus, Denmark on April 4.

ASOIF’s mission is to “unite, promote and support the International Summer Olympic Federations; to preserve their autonomy, while coordinating their common interests and goals”.

“It is a continuous honour for me to serve sports within such important institutions and the renewal of faith and trust from my colleagues is added motivation to contribute to the reforms currently underway for the benefit of the fans worldwide,” said Dr Wu.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

1st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 5, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru