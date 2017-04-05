AIBA President Dr Ching-Kuo Wu re-elected as council member of ASOIF

International Boxing Association (AIBA) President Dr Ching-Kuo Wu has been re-elected a council member of the Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) for a four-year term.

The General Assembly of ASOIF was held during the SportAccord Convention in Aarhus, Denmark on April 4.

ASOIF’s mission is to “unite, promote and support the International Summer Olympic Federations; to preserve their autonomy, while coordinating their common interests and goals”.

“It is a continuous honour for me to serve sports within such important institutions and the renewal of faith and trust from my colleagues is added motivation to contribute to the reforms currently underway for the benefit of the fans worldwide,” said Dr Wu.

