AIBA chief Ching Kuo Wo to grace Women’s World Youth Boaxing Championships in India

The AIBA president appreciated the efforts made by the new dispensation led by Ajay Singh. (Source: Reuters) The AIBA president appreciated the efforts made by the new dispensation led by Ajay Singh. (Source: Reuters)

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) president Ching Kuo Wo has promised to grace the Women’s Youth World Boxing Championship to be held in Guwahati in November. The development comes days after Gaurav Bidhuri became the first Indian wild card to win a medal at the World Championships, in Hamburg.

“This is a huge boost for us,” Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh said.

“This shows that the world fraternity has accepted us back into the fold. We can only go higher from here,” he added.

India had already received a shot in the arm with the arrival of the 2021 edition of the World Championships to New Delhi.

Officials revealed that the BFI presented Ching Kuo Wo a gamcha and a souvenir, based on the rare one-horn rhino of Assam, and extended him a formal invite for the Youth Championships on behalf of state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The AIBA president appreciated the efforts made by the new dispensation led by Singh.

“I would personally like to thank Mr. Kuo Wo for accepting our invitation. This will enhance the Championship and we will take this opportunity to showcase to AIBA our capability to host such mega events in the country.”

The BFI president further added, “I am sure that this campaign will go a long way in realising the hon’bl CM, Mr Sonowal’s vision of making Guwahati the sports capital of India”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App