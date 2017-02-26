Ahmedabad hosts state-level paralympics

For the first time in Gujarat, a state-level power lifting competition for the differently-abled, including wheel-chair-borne person above 18 years of age, will be organised by Para Sport Association of Gujarat and the Society for the Physically Handicapped in Ahmedabad on Sunday. This will be held in collaboration with the state government.

The event will be held at the Society office opposite Vastrapur-Bodakdev. As many as 70 to 80 contestants will take part in the tournament from all over the state, Kantibhai Parmar, secretary of the Association, said. He said that a special training would be given to the differently-abled sports persons by national-level players who had taken part in the paralympic games.

Parmar said that the event would be inaugurated by Sanjiv Chauhan, senior official in the ONGC. The day-long competition would begin at 10 am. State Commissioner of Disabilities Chandresh Rajyapal will distribute prizes to winners.