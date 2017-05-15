Age no bar to realise your dreams, says 101-year old sprinter

Kaur said she took up athletics at the ripe age of 93 years. (Source: File) Kaur said she took up athletics at the ripe age of 93 years. (Source: File)

Age is no bar to realise one’s dreams, says 101-year-old Man Kaur who recently won the 100 metres sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland.

Kaur, who won her first medal in 2007 at the Chandigarh Masters Athletics meet, is now eying to compete in the World Masters Games to be held in Malaysia next year.

Kaur says she took up athletics at the ripe age of 93 years “just for the heck of it” after seeing her son Gurdev Singh, who is now 79 years old, run a race in Patiala.

Winning the medal in Auckland, New Zealand last month, Kaur added the 17th gold medal in her kitty. Kaur clocked one minute 14 seconds as a small crowd cheered her on.

In the run-up to the competition, Kaur left no stone unturned in her preparation doing five sprints of 50m each, one of 100m and one of 200m every alternate day.

Asked if she had thought of taking up athletics early in life, Kaur concluded.

