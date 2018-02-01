After Turkish player, Super Bowl LII seat bought using cryptocurrency

US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will play host to the Super Bowl LII. (Source: AP) US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will play host to the Super Bowl LII. (Source: AP)

Turkish amateur club Harunustaspor, who compete in the Sakarya First Division Group B, reportedly became the first football club to sign a player using cryptocurrency. And now, a fan has paid for a Super Bowl LII seat using Bitcoin (also a cryptocurrency). Amid incredible demand for tickets, as always, for the big season-ending game in American Football, a fan shelled out $9,360 and paid the sum using bitcoin. The tickets on some of the vendors start at $3,500.

“One Bitcoin is currently worth $9,360, according to Coinbase,” a resale vendor website TickPick said as per CBS Sports. “(We) decided to offer this to … customers when (we) received an inbound request to sell premium Super Bowl tickets for Bitcoin as opposed to traditional currency. This led to the first Super Bowl LII ticket purchase using Bitcoin.”

That purchase, valued at $9,360, would get the fan a seat at the 50-yard-line at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium for Sunday’s big game between New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Earlier in the week, Omer Faruk Kıroglu was rewarded 0.0524 in Bitcoin when he signed with Harunustaspor.

This is not the only relationship between cryptocurrency and sports world. Arsenal recently signed a sponsorship deal with a cryptocurrency company Cashbet, while Barcelona striker Lionel Messi and boxer Floyd Mayweather have promoted the financial technology.

