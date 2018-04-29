After CWG setback, Tejaswin Shankar hits a new high

Tejaswin Shankar put behind the disappointment of a lacklustre show at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games and cleared the 2.29m in his first attempt after raising the bar. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Tejaswin Shankar put behind the disappointment of a lacklustre show at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games and cleared the 2.29m in his first attempt after raising the bar. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Just a month after rewriting his own national mark at the Federation Cup in Patiala, high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has disturbed the record books again by adding a centimetre to the previous height of 2.28m.

Taking part in the Corky/Crofoot Shootout in Lubbock, Texas, the 19-year-old put behind the disappointment of a lacklustre show at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games and cleared the 2.29m in his first attempt after raising the bar.

Shankar’s jump earned him the gold by a distance with the next closest finishers Landon Bartel of Nebraska, who finished second, and Trey Culver of Texas Tech University both managing 2.11m. The performance comes on the heels of a sixth-place finish at Gold Coast where his best jump was 2.24m.

“High jump is the funniest sport! 2 weeks ago I jumped 2.24 @GC2018 and today it’s another New Indian national record!(2.29m) Everything has a time… “ifs and buts” shouldn’t be part of the game. Just onwards and upwards from now!” he tweeted, summing up all his emotions.

Shankar, who joined the Kansas State University on a four-year scholarship last year, was a genuine medal prospect at the CWG. His 2.28m jump in March further raised hopes of a podium finish. But then, “it wasn’t meant to be”

“I was under immense pressure. I have never performed before such a huge crowd. No matter how much you prepare yourself mentally, you don’t realise how tough it is until you hit the ground. But under such circumstances, I am pleased that I could jump 2.24m. 2.24 koi chotti jump nahi hoti,” Shankar told The Indian Express.

“Whenever Brandon Starc (winner of the 2018 CWG) stepped in, the 40,000-plus crowd would cheer him and then when my turn came, there would be hardly four people from the stands clapping for me. These are very minute but important things that affect an athlete,” added Shankar with no disappointment in his tone.

Among the “four people” cheering him on during his finals was mother Lakshmi and his sister who flew from Delhi to make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I gave my mother the tickets but asked her not to tell me where she was sitting. I did not want to get emotional,” the teenager said.

Shankar believes the experience gained at Gold Coast would come in handy in the long run. As far as handling pressure is concerned, the Delhi youngster says he would take his time to work on it and try to follow in javelin thrower Neeraj’s footsteps.

“Each athlete is different. I think I have a lot to learn from Neeraj. I love the fact that he is so calm and composed before his events. But then I understand I am a different person, I can’t compare myself to him.” says the ever-philosophical Shankar.

Shankar is content that he has been consistently jumping over the 2.22m and has set a goal of making the cut for the NCAA Championships to be held in June.

