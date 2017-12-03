After conquering gold at World Championship, Mirabai Chanu hopes to win Arjuna Award

Mirabai Chanu won gold at weightlifting World Championship. (Source: Reuters file photo) Mirabai Chanu won gold at weightlifting World Championship. (Source: Reuters file photo)

After bagging gold at World Championship, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wishes to fulfill her dream to finally win an Arjuna Award. Speaking to Times of India, the women’s 48 kg category weightlifter said, “Now I can proudly apply for the Arjuna award. I don’t see any reason for the ministry to decline me the honour.”

Chanu had a dismal time at 2016 Rio Olympics after she failed three lifts. A silver-medal win at 2015 Glasglow Commonwealth Games (CWG) had made her India’s best chance at a medal on the biggest stage. But, the DNF (Did Not Finish) named against her shattered her dreams of winning an Olympic medal and left her depressed for over a year. Competing at Weightlifting Championships in Nagercoil on Monday, Chanu lifted the weight off her shoulders as she went on to bag the gold with a 194-kg lift.

“When I did not get the honour in 2015 after my Glasgow silver, I felt bad. But I chose to move on. Now, with the gold at the Worlds, I strongly believe that I stand a great chance to get it next year from the President (of India),” Chanu told TOI.

The 23-year old Manipuri athlete became only the second Indian, after Karnam Malleswari, to win a gold medal at World Championship. Chanu defeated Thailand’s Thunya Sukcharoen to claim the win. “After the Olympics, a medal at the Worlds carries the highest points. If I don’t get it this time, I would definitely ask the ministry what else I need to do to prove myself. Everyone in my village is waiting to see me as ‘Arjuna awardee Mirabai Chanu’,” she was further quoted in the report.

Now, moving on from the Rio disaster, Chanu is eager to make a mark in the upcoming Olympics.”My ultimate target is to win gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and I know that I am going to achieve that,” she was quoted by TOI as saying.

