After 100m, Nisar Ahmed breaks 200m junior record

Just days after breaking the Under-16 100m national record , Nisar Ahmed rewrote the 200m mark on his way to gold at the National Junior Athletics Championships in Vijayawada on Monday. The 15-year-old Delhi sprinter clocked 21.73 seconds as Maharashtra’s Karan ( 21.99) and Karnataka’s Sashikantha (22:00) grabbed the next two spots. The top four finishers in the event ran inside the previous national record of 22.11 set by Chandan Bauri four years back.

Nisar, son of a rickshaw puller, has been in searing form since his sprint double at the Delhi State Athletics Meet in September. Nisar, whose pet event is the 100m, is also adept at the 200m and 400m distances.

On Saturday, he had bettered the 100m record with a run of 10.85s. The previous record of 11.1s was held by AS Arun of Tamil Nadu. Nisar, who trains at the Chhatrasal Stadium under coach Sunita Rai, will finally get to go home this week for the first time in almost a month after completing a jam-packed competition schedule.

Mani breaks triple jump record

Another national record-breaking performance came in the boys’ U- 18 triple jump where Mani Raj (Tamil Nadu) clinched the gold with a leap of 15.83m, breaking the previous record of 15.63m held by P Pranav of Kerala.

