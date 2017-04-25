Latest News

AFI selects India contingent for Asian Youth Athletics

The selected athletes will train at the SAI centres in Sonipat and Patiala before leaving for Bangkok next month.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: April 25, 2017 10:23 pm

The Athletics Federation of India selection committee today picked a 37-member team for the second Asian Youth Athletics Championship to be held in Bangkok from May 20-23.

Based on the performances at the recently concluded National Youth Championships in Hyderabad, the AFI committee selected 24 boys and 13 girls to represent India at the championship.

The selected athletes will train at the SAI centres in Sonipat and Patiala before leaving for Bangkok next month.

The Team:

Boys: Gurindervir Singh (100m), Ch Palender Kumar (100m/200m), Akshay Nain (200m/400m), Manish (400m), Vikrant Panchal (Medley Relay), Abhishek Mathew (800m), Avdesh Nagar (1500m), Mohd. Meraj (1500m), Abhishek Ubhe (110m Hurdles), Punga Soren (110m Hurdles), Rishab Kumar (Long Jump), Rakesh Gond (Pole Vault), Mohit (Shot Put), Kartikey (Shot Put), Abhay Gupta (Discus), Sahil Silwal (Discus), Damneet Singh (Hammer), Nitesh Poonia (Hammer), Rohit Yadav (Javelin), Avinash Yadav (Javelin), Sanjay Kumar (10k walk), Suraj Panwar (10k walk), Mohit (Decathlon), Sourav Rathi (Decathlon).

Girls: Rajashree Prasad (100m/200m), Daneshwari A T (100m), Hima Das (200m), D Jyothika Sri (400m), Adithya K T (400m), Ankita Chahal (800m), Shraddha Kathiriya (800m), Seema (3000m), Poonam Dinkar (3000m), Nivya Antony A (Pole Vault), M Karuniya (Discus), M Medha (Hammer), Sneha Suryakant Jadhav (Hammer).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 10:22 pm
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

29th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 25, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

31st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 27, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali