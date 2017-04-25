AFI selects India contingent for Asian Youth Athletics

The Athletics Federation of India selection committee today picked a 37-member team for the second Asian Youth Athletics Championship to be held in Bangkok from May 20-23.

Based on the performances at the recently concluded National Youth Championships in Hyderabad, the AFI committee selected 24 boys and 13 girls to represent India at the championship.

The selected athletes will train at the SAI centres in Sonipat and Patiala before leaving for Bangkok next month.

The Team:

Boys: Gurindervir Singh (100m), Ch Palender Kumar (100m/200m), Akshay Nain (200m/400m), Manish (400m), Vikrant Panchal (Medley Relay), Abhishek Mathew (800m), Avdesh Nagar (1500m), Mohd. Meraj (1500m), Abhishek Ubhe (110m Hurdles), Punga Soren (110m Hurdles), Rishab Kumar (Long Jump), Rakesh Gond (Pole Vault), Mohit (Shot Put), Kartikey (Shot Put), Abhay Gupta (Discus), Sahil Silwal (Discus), Damneet Singh (Hammer), Nitesh Poonia (Hammer), Rohit Yadav (Javelin), Avinash Yadav (Javelin), Sanjay Kumar (10k walk), Suraj Panwar (10k walk), Mohit (Decathlon), Sourav Rathi (Decathlon).

Girls: Rajashree Prasad (100m/200m), Daneshwari A T (100m), Hima Das (200m), D Jyothika Sri (400m), Adithya K T (400m), Ankita Chahal (800m), Shraddha Kathiriya (800m), Seema (3000m), Poonam Dinkar (3000m), Nivya Antony A (Pole Vault), M Karuniya (Discus), M Medha (Hammer), Sneha Suryakant Jadhav (Hammer).

First Published on: April 25, 2017 10:22 pm