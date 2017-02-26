AFI Executive Council announces new national competitions

The competition department is expected to announce the dates for these two new championships in the coming days. The competition department is expected to announce the dates for these two new championships in the coming days.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Executive Council members today decided to hold two new national competitions focussing on 400m and Javelin Throw events as Indian athletes are making rapid progress in these two events.

AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla said there was a need to focus on those events in which the Indian athletes were doing well.

“Indian athletes are constantly doing well in 400m and 400m relays. Also, our athletes are doing well in Javelin Throw at international level. Neeraj Chopra, the current Youth World Champion, is an example of what we can achieve in Javelin Throw events. And hence, there was need to focus on our strengths,” Sumariwalla said after the two-day EC meeting, which concluded here today.

“I am glad EC today unanimously agreed to have separate national-level 400m and Javelin Throw events. It will provide our athletes to compete at the top-most level and we want to see more talented athletes come up in these two events.”

The competition department is expected to announce the dates for these two new championships in the coming days.

During the two-day EC meeting, the members also took other important decisions to improve the functioning of its member state units.

The EC members agreed to conduct future Masters Athletics events under the banner of AFI.

It was also decided that the AFI would cut down on the size of its EC, which currently comprises 51 members, to make it more effective.

The member state associations are given 90 days to amend their constitution in line with AFI, adopting good governance and bringing transparency in their functioning.

EC also decided to suspend all the member state associations which have not conducted their elections as per the AFI constitution and appoint ADHOC committee.

Meanwhile, AFI’s annual calendar was approved.

However, EC did not ratify the national records in absence of anti-doping proofs and said that it would be done at a later stage.