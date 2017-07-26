Administrators hog limelight at para-athletes’ felicitation

Sundar Singh Gurjar won gold for India in the javelin throw event. (Source: Twitter) Sundar Singh Gurjar won gold for India in the javelin throw event. (Source: Twitter)

In what was supposed to be a felicitation ceremony and a celebration of the para-athletes representing the country, it became a case of administrators counting their own achievements and singing their own praises. At the same time, they chose to distance themselves from the controversy surrounding the blind para-swimmer Kanchanmala Pande following allegations of she being forced to beg while at the World Para Athletics Championship. In another issue highlighted, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) administrators talked about being forced to pay 40,000 pounds as cancellation charges at a hotel in London.

At the World Para Athletics Championships, Sundar Singh Guarjar (gold medal in javelin throw), Sharad Kumar and Varun Bhati (silver and bronze in high jump) Amit Kumar Saroha (silver in club throw) and Karam Jyoti (bronze in discus throw) were the victors. When the focus should have been on the para-athletes, the PCI president Rao Inderjit Singh hogged the limelight to point out the problems faced by the governing body.

The PCI chief said the Federation had sent names of 50 para athletes for participating in the competition held in London but the government approved only 30 which forced the PCI to cancel the booking for the remaining 20. “I am very proud to say that PCI managed to chip in and pay 40,000 pounds as the cancellation charges and we did not

ask the government to pay for it,” said Inderjit.

On the case of Kanchanmala, who competed at the Para Swimming Championship in Berlin, who was allagedly forced to borrow money from a friend, Inderjit said the committee has conducted an enquiry and has found discrepancies in her statements. “We are still looking into the matter,” he assured.

Gurjar, who won the gold medal at the championship, still regretted the moment where he missed out on competing at the Rio Paralympics while saying he was “not guided” properly about when to enter his name for the competition. At this juncture, the PCI chief cut him short and said now that Gurjar has won a gold medal, Rio must be forgotten. “Rather than focussing on the negatives, we should see how well our athletes have done in the recent competition at London and encourage them to do better in future,” Inderjit insisted.

Gurjar expressed joy at doing well in the World championships. “I am happy to have come out that disappointment and win a medal here. Now I am looking forward to winning gold in Asian Games in 2018,” said Gurjar.

“I had missed a medal at the Rio Paralympics. That was not my day. But I am very happy to have bagged a silver in London with a World Record timing, so I am very happy,” said Saroha.

Sharad sought more support for the para athletes to ensure more medals come India’s way. “Para athletics has grown immensely over the years. It has undergone a drastic change. I would request everyone to let this awareness grow further, so that more people can bring in medals for the country,” said Sharad.

