Aditi Ashok to tee up at Kingsmill

Aditi Ashok will be back in action at the USD 1.3 million Kingsmill Championship as she continues her journey on the LPGA, where she has so far made three starts this year.

The 19-year-old Aditi, who has made the cut in each of her three starts but has not contended or come close to it so far. She is coming off her best round on the LPGA this year, a four-under 68, in the Lotte Championships a month ago.

That saw her finish T-47 and she was earlier T-42 at the ANA Inspiration, her first Major appearance and T-52 at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open.

Her sole appearance on the Ladies European Tour this year has been at Oates Victorian Open, where she was T-51 after failing to make the third round cut, though she did make the second round cut.

Thai star Ariya Jutanugarn, who has eight top-9 finishes in 10 starts in 2017, will defend the Kingmill Championship Presented by JTBC. Jutanugarn captured the 2016 Kingsmill Championship for her second career victory after her first title defense at the Yokohama Tire Classic, which is no longer on the Tour schedule.

Jutanugarn followed her 2016 Kingsmill win with yet another victory the following week at the LPGA Volvik Championship.

She added titles at the Women’s British Open and Canadian Pacific Women’s Open to round out her breakthrough 2016 with five wins.

