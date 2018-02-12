Abhinav Bindra’s Twitter account hacked by Turkish hackers

Abhinav Bindra’s Twitter account was hacked. Abhinav Bindra’s Twitter account was hacked.

Former India shooter and Beijing Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra’s official Twitter account fell prey to a cyber attack on late Monday evening. The account was not only hacked but a couple of tweets were made. One of the tweets said, “Operation in Afrin, I support Turkey.” As a security measure, the account though was later temporarily suspended.

Bindra isn’t the first Indian to have his/her account hacked this month. Last week, a slew of attacks saw Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Swapan Dasgupta, Ram Madhav, Kiran Bedi and Pritish Nandy’s social media presence compromised on the microblogging service. The accounts have been hacked by a group that goes by the name of “Turkish Cyber Army”.

On Saturday, Japanese sports manufacturer Yonex allegedly had its Instagram account hacked and a post was uploaded that claimed the company had parted ways with India’s star badminton player PV Sindhu as she belongs to a “poor country like India”.

“Yonex says goodbye to Sindhu. Players from poor countries like India will no longer be sponsored by Yonex as we change our focus towards the Japanese youth” read the caption alongside an image of Sindhu in action.

The company later issued a clarification that their account was hacked. Sindhu, too, later revealed that the company had issued an apology to her.

