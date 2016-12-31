Menu

Abhinav Bindra backs Sports Ministry’s decision to suspend IOA

Abhinav Bindra has come out in support of Sports Ministry's decision to temporarily suspend the IOA.

Abhinav Bindra, Bindra, Abhinav Bindra shooting, Abhinav bindra 2016, abhinav bidnra twitter, ioa suspension, ioa sports ministry, suresh kalmadi, abhay singh chautala, sports news Abhinav Bindra called time on his shooting career at the Rio Olympics.

Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra on Saturday backed the Sports Ministry’s decision to suspend the Indian Olympic Association and called it a “good step” following the sports body’s move to honour two scam-tainted
administrators.

The IOA named its former presidents Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents on Tuesday, a decision that has been heavily criticised as both are facing allegations of corruption. As a result, the Vijay Goel-led ministry on Friday suspended the IOA.

“The @Olympics movement and specially the movement in India can no longer hide behind autonomy. It’s the age of good governance and ethics,” Bindra wrote on his twitter handle.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist – India’s lone gold medal winner in individual sport at the Games – added, “Change in Indian sport will only happen if mandated. A law is necessary in India. A good step by @IndiaSports & @vijaygoelbjp to suspend IOA.”

Cracking the whip, the Sports Ministry on Friday suspended the Olympic body till the time it reverses the decision to make the tainted duo of Kalmadi and Chautala its life presidents.

The government took the firm decision after IOA failed to reply to its showcause notice within the deadline.

Kalmadi spent nine months in jail after allegations, stemming from the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. He was released on bail pending an appeal to Delhi High Court and has denied any wrongdoing.

Chautala is also facing unrelated corruption charges in an ongoing court case. He has also denied the allegations.

IOA now can’t take any financial assistance, facilities and privileges from the government till the time they are suspended 