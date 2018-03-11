Abhinav Bindra lauds Indian medal winners at ISSF World Cup

Manu Bhaker after winning the gold medal at Shooting World Cup. (OGQ Photo) Manu Bhaker after winning the gold medal at Shooting World Cup. (OGQ Photo)

Abhinav Bindra lauded the Indian shooting teams’ performances at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico. India are on course to finishing on top of the medals tally for the first time in the tournament’s history owing to their haul of four golds, one silver and four bronze. “The Indian Shooting Teams performance at Mexico starts a new era in Indian shooting. The future is in extremely safe hands &am confident that the young athletes have the ingredients to take them to the very top of the Olympic podium. Congratulations to all,” he is quoted as saying by PTI.

“Also a special mention for all the Junior Team Coaches and support staff who have worked tirelessly away from the spotlight and bright lights to lay a strong foundation which has resulted in all the medals. They must be empowered to further their work,” said the Olympic Gold medallist.

Akhil Sheoran’s gold in the 50m rifle is the most recent one for India and that was followed by golds for Shahzar Rizvi, Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh and Anjum Moudgil. Bindra said that the performance shows that the sport is in safe hands and that the current lot has what it takes to take their success to the Olympics in the future.

