Abhinav Bindra asks Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to relieve him from National Observer’s post

Abhinav Bindra has requested Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to relieve him from posts of National Observer (Shooting) and chairman of TOP Committee to avoid any potential conflict of interest as he is also involved in private projects.

“As I will now be involving myself more deeply in private projects, including the establishment and operation of Abhinav Bindra Traget Performance Centre across the country, I believe there could be a potential Conflict of Interest between these positions as more athletes start training at these centres,” Bindra wrote in his letter to Rathore.

Bindra stressed on the need to maintain sanctity of government positions.

The Beijing Olympic gold medallist further wrote: “I therefore sincerely request you to relieve me of these two posts so that any potential conflict of interest can be avoided before it arises and the sanctity of these posts is fully retained.”

Recently, Olympic medallists boxer MC Mary Kom and wrestler Sushil Kumar also resigned from their respective National Observer’s post.

