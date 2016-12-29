Abhay Singh Chautala ready to relinquish IOA life president’s role

Abhay Singh Chautala has offered to turn down the IOA life presidency role. Abhay Singh Chautala has offered to turn down the IOA life presidency role.

Former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Abhay Singh Chautala has offered to let go of the life president’s role conferred to him by the national Olympic body if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has any reservations over it. This comes just a day after Suresh Kalmadi, also inducted with the honorary role, declined the position.

Chautala reportedly thanked the IOA for the role but has opted to decline the role ‘in larger interest of Indian sport’ amid controversy over his selection. He, alongside Kalmadi, is facing charges of corruption during their tenure as president of the IOA.

On Wednesday, the government had issued the IOA a showcause notice over the selection and Sports Minister Vijay Goel had said there would be no ties with the IOA until both weren’t removed.

Meanwhile, Vijay Goel also took aim at current IOA president N Ramachandran for the decision. “I feel that IOA president N Ramachandran is equally guilty. He brought this item (into the meeting) despite it not being on the agenda and passed it,” Goel told reporters on Thursday.

“Indian Olympic Association’s job is to work with basic principles of ethics and good governance, but they have made two persons – Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala who are charge-sheeted – as Life Presidents,” said the minister.

