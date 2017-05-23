Abhay Gupta, Sahil Silwal break record at Asian Youth Athletics Championships

Abhay Gupta won the gold medal in discus with a throw of 56.47m. Abhay Gupta won the gold medal in discus with a throw of 56.47m.

In an impressive one-two finish for India, Haryana youngsters Abhay Gupta and Sahil Silwal clinched gold and silver in the boys’ discus throw with record-breaking efforts at the second Asian Youth Athletics Championships, in Bangkok on Monday.

Abhay won the gold medal with a throw of 56.47, surpassing Iranian athlete Sajjad Hassen’s record of 53.06m at the first Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Doha in 2015 while Sahil bagged the silver with an effort of 54.58m. Ing Bao of Malaysia settled for the bronze with a throw of 52.48m.

India also grabbed the gold in boys’ 10000m Race Walk event, thanks to another Haryana youngster Sanjay Kumar who won the title clocking 45:30.39 minutes. Masaru Suzuki (45:47.41) of Japan and Yao Zhang (46:12.58) of China followed him to win the silver and bronze medals respectively.

At the end of day three of the championships, India is placed third in the medal’s tally with four gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

With one more day to go in the competition, China tops the list with 12 gold, nine silver and four bronze medals followed by Chinese Taipei (5G, 4S, 1B) on second position.

Earlier on Saturday, national record holder in U-18 category Gurindervir Singh of Punjab and Kerala’s Abhishek Mathew won two gold medals for India.

The 16-year old sprinter, Gurindervir clocked 10.77s and finished ahead on Malaysian teenager Muhammad Adon (10.80s) and Sunjae Choi (10.81s) of Korea to win the boys 100m final.

Gurindervir smashed the youth national record last month at the 14th National Youth Athletics Championships held in Hyderabad with the timing of 10.74s in the 100m final.

The boys 800m race was a photo finish as Abhishek grabbed the gold for India with the timing of 1m 54.991s beating Sri Lanka’s Harsha Mudiyansela who had to settle for silver with 1m 54.993s timing. Qi Zhan (1:55.25) of China won the bronze medal.

