4×400: Curious case of Priyanka Panwar’s selection

An athlete who did not qualify for the 400 metre final in three of the major domestic meets this season and who was timed at a mediocre 58 seconds in her last competitive outing is being drafted into India’s women 4×400 relay squad for the World Championships. It is learnt that the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has included the name of Priyanka Panwar in the squad and has forwarded the same to the Sports Authority of India for approval.

Panwar, whose form has dipped since being part of the Incheon Asian Games gold-medal winning squad, did not feature in the final of the 400 metres at the National Games, the Federation Cup and the most recent National Inter-state Athletics meet.

She was also not part of the relay squad which won silver at the Asian Athletics Championships held at Wuhan in June.

Share This Article Related Article Commonwealth Games 2018: Late injury puts relay squad on tenterhooks

Commonwealth Games 2018: Late injury puts relay squad on tenterhooks Athletics Federation of India goes back to non-campers to shore up 400m relay squad for Commonwealth Games

Athletics Federation of India goes back to non-campers to shore up 400m relay squad for Commonwealth Games Top spot and 13 medals for India at Asiad test event in Jakarta, but medals not the yardstick

Top spot and 13 medals for India at Asiad test event in Jakarta, but medals not the yardstick Priyanka Panwar, India’s relay star, gets eight-year doping ban

Priyanka Panwar, India’s relay star, gets eight-year doping ban Dope-tainted coach Yuri Ogorodnik set to return

Dope-tainted coach Yuri Ogorodnik set to return Asian Athletics Championships: After dope,hope

Moreover, Panwar has participated in only one competition in the run-up to the Beijing World Championships — which begins on August 22 — wherein she clocked 58.09 seconds in the heats. To what extent Panwar’s form has regressed is reflected in her timing at the Inter-Railway meet in Bhopal last week. She was slower than gold-medal winner Sini Jose, who is making a comeback after nearly four years. Panwar didn’t compete in the final.

The practice followed to select the provisional relay squad for an international meet is to pick the top-six runners in the women’s 400 metre final from preceding national competitions. The AFI conducts a selection trial before the final squad is officially announced. But Panwar did not participate in the selection trials conducted in Patiala on August 6. Panwar was one among those banned for two years following the positive tests of members the 4×400 relay squad, which won gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. She made a successful comeback by being part of the squad which won gold at the Incheon Asian Games last year. Her absence from 400 metre events this season has been put down to injury.

The others athletes who have been picked to represent India in the relay are MR Poovamma, Tintu Luka, Jishna Mathew, Anu Raghavan and Debashree Majumdar.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App