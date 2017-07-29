24-member India team depart for Junior World Wrestling Championship

Deepak Punia (in pic), Karan, Sajan, Sunil Kumar, Pooja Gahlot, Reshma Mane and Manju Kumari have done well in recent Junior Asian Championship. (Source: File) Deepak Punia (in pic), Karan, Sajan, Sunil Kumar, Pooja Gahlot, Reshma Mane and Manju Kumari have done well in recent Junior Asian Championship. (Source: File)

A 24-member India team today departed for Tampere, Finland to take part in the Junior World wrestling championship, to be held from August 1 to 4. The team comprises eight members each in men’s freestyle, women’s wrestling and Greco-Roman categories.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had conducted the selection trials for the junior wrestlers to represent India at the prestigious championship, earlier this month.

Deepak Punia, Karan, Sajan, Sunil Kumar, Pooja Gahlot, Reshma Mane, Manju Kumari and Pooja have done well in recent Junior Asian Championship.

Team: Men’s Freestyle: Suraj Aswala (50kg), Bharat Patil(55kg), Ravinder (60kg), Karan (66kg), Veer Dev Gulia (74kg), Deepak Punia (84kg), Monu (96kg), Mohit (120kg).

Greco Roman: Arjun Halakurki (50kg), Vijay (55kg), Manish (60kg), Dinesh (66kg), Sajan (74kg), Sunil Kumar (84kg), Sagar (96kg), Satish (120kg).

Women Wrestling: Divya Tomar (44kg), Ankush (48kg), Nandini Saloke (51kg), Pooja Gahlot (55kg), Manju Kumari (59kg), Reshma Mane (63kg), Pooja Devi (67kg), Pooja (72kg).

