23 Indians to take part in ISSF Junior Shotgun World Cup

A 23-member Indian squad will take part in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup Shotgun event, starting tomorrow at Porpetto in Italy.

The first day will see the women’s trap finals, the first of five medal events scheduled over the next six days, apart from the mixed team trap event, which will be a test event. The qualification round of the men’s trap will also commence on the first day, with the final scheduled for Friday.

In the junior women’s trap, Manisha Keer, N Nivetha, Soumya Gupta and Kirti Gupta will represent India. The junior men’s trap has five Indian representatives including Manavaditya Singh Rathore, Lakshay, Janmajai Singh Rathore, Vivaan Kapoor and Paranjayaditya Parmar.

A total of 220 athletes from 33 countries will take part in the competition. In the previous ISSF Junior Shotgun World Cup held in Gabala last year, India had won four bronze medals in the team category and will, therefore, be looking to win their first individual medal at this level.

The Indians will be up against some big names like junior women’s trap world record holder Marie-Louis Meyer of Germany as well as junior men’s trap world record holder Vili Kopra of Finland.

