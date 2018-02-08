2018 Winter Olympics: When is the Opening Ceremony, date, time in IST, live streaming

2018 Winter Olympics officially begin with the opening ceremony. (Source: Reuters) 2018 Winter Olympics officially begin with the opening ceremony. (Source: Reuters)

The 23rd Winter Olympics, to be held in PyeongChang, South Korea will well and truly begin on February 8 but the Games will officially start with the opening ceremony a day later. The Games which will hand out the most number of medals in the history of the Winter Olympics, will feature sports and disciplines such as figure skating, luge, alpine skiing, ice hockey, curling and snow boarding. This will be the first time that the Winter Olympics will be held in South Korea and the second time that the Olympics will be held in the Asian country after Seoul hosted the 1988 Summer Games.

2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea: Everything you need to know

Here’s what you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony which marks the official beginning of the Games.

When is the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics?

The 2018 Winter Olympics officially begin with the Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang, South Korea. The opening ceremony will be held on Friday, February 9.

What time is the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics?

The opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics begins at 2000 hrs Korea Standard Time (KST). In IST that will be 4.30 PM.

Where will be the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics be held?

The Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics will be held at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The site of the opening ceremony was built specifically for the purpose of the Winter Olympics. It can accomodate 35,000 people. No Olympic or Paralympic events will be held at the stadium and it will only be used for the purpose of opening and closing ceremonies.

Who will perform at the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics?

Ha Hyun-woo of the band Guckkasten, Ahn Ji-young of the musical duo Bolbbalgan4, Jeon In-kwon with his band Deulgukhwa and Insooni will sing the theme song for the Winter Olympics Torch Relay, “Let Everyone Shine”. The national anthems will be sung by – Hyolyn former member of girl group Sistar for South Korea and Gracias Choir will perform the Olympic Hymn.

When will Indian athletes and contingent enter during the Opening Ceremony?

In total, 92 teams (91 nations and Olympic Athletes from Russia) will fill the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium for the 2018 Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony. Athletes enter the stadium as per tradition of – Greece (originator of Olympics) first and hosts South Korea last. The names will be announced in French, then English and finally Korean. Teams will enter in alphabetical order in accordance with their name in Korean. As per that, India will be 61st to enter the Stadium. It is still not publicly announced who will carry India’s national flag.

Where can I watch the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics?

The Opening Ceremony or any part of the 2018 Winter Olympics will, unfortunately, not be aired in India on TV. None of the sports TV channels or their digital properties will air the Games live. However, Reliance’s JioTV have acquired broadcast rights for the Winter Olympics. For all the updates from PyeongChang, stay tuned to IndianExpress.com.

