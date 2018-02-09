2018 Winter Olympics: Schedule, Athletes to look out for and the political ramifications

2018 Winteer Olympics officially began with the opening ceremony on February 9, 2018. (Source: Reuters) 2018 Winteer Olympics officially began with the opening ceremony on February 9, 2018. (Source: Reuters)

PyeongChang Olympics officially got underway on Friday, February 9, with the opening ceremony in the hilly South Korean city. The 23rd edition of the Winter Olympics will take place in PyeongChang in South Korea – 80 kilometres south of the Demilitarized Zone dividing North and South Korea. The two nations have been on the verge of a nuclear war in the recent past. This is the second time that Korea have been awarded the privilege of hosting an Olympics – in 1988 Seoul hosted the Summer Games.

With their motto of “new horizons” and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) wanting to bring in new cities and locations, PyeongChang became an ideal choice after failing to be chosen as the Winter Olympics host city in 2010 and 2014. For the 2018 edition, the South Korean city beat away the challenge of winter sport powerhouses Munich, Germany, and Annecy, France.

The games began with sporting events on February 8 but it officially got underway with the opening ceremony and lighting of the Olympic cauldron by South Korean figure skating superstar Kim Yuna. With diplomats from numerous countries in attendance including United Sttaes Vice President – Mike Pence, Kim Yo Jong – sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yong Nam – North Korea’s nominal head of state and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The Games go on until February 25 with the closing ceremony before the torch is officially passed to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics. MUST READ | 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea: Everything you need to know SCHEDULE The 2018 Winter Games will feature 102 events in 15 sporting discipline with big air snowboarding, mass start speed skating, mixed doubles curling and mixed team alpine skiing making their first appearance in PyeongChang. A combined 2,592 athletes from 92 teams – including the highly controversial Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) – will compete at the Games. Ecuador, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore will be making their debut appearance. February 8

Mixed Doubles Curling February 9

2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Mixed Doubles Curling February 10

Biathlon Women’s 7.5km Sprint

Cross-Country Skiing: Ladies 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon

Mixed Doubles Curling

Women’s Ice Hockey

Luge Men’s Singles*

Short Track Speed Skating – Ladies’ 500m Heats, Ladies’ 3000m Relay Heats, Men’s 1500m

Ski Jumping – Men’s Normal Hill Individual

Snowboard – Men’s Slopestyle qualifying

Speed Skating – Ladies’ 3000m February 11

Aline Skiing – Men’s Downhill

Biathlon – Men’s 10 km Sprint

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 15 km + 15 km Skiathlon

Curling – Mixed Doubles

Figure Skating – Team Event

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Moguls Final

Ice Hockey – Women’s Preliminary Round

Luge – Men’s Single Heat 3 & 4

Snowboard – Men’s Slopestyle Finals, Women’s Slopestyle Qualification

Speed Skating – Men’s 5000 m Mixed doubles curling has been introduced to the Winter Olympics for the first time. (Source: AP) Mixed doubles curling has been introduced to the Winter Olympics for the first time. (Source: AP) February 12

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom

Biathlon – Women’s 10 km Pursuit, Men’s 12.5 km Pursuit

Curling – Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Figure Skating – Team Event

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Moguls Final

Ice Hockey – Women’s Preliminary Round

Luge – Women’s Single Heat 1 & 2

Ski Jumping – Women’s Normal Hill Individual Final

Snowboard – Women’s Slopestyle Finals, Women’s Halfpipe Qualification

Speed Skating – Women’s 1500 m February 13

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Alpine Combined

Cross-Country Skiing – M/W Individual Sprint Classic

Curling – Mixed Doubles Bronze/Gold Medal

Ice Hockey – Women’s Preliminary Round

Luge – Women’s Single Heat 3 & 4

Short Track Speed Skating – Women’s 500 m Final, Men’s 1000 m Qualification, Men’s 5000 m Relay Qualification

Snowboard – Women’s Halfpipe Finals, Men’s Halfpipe Qualifications

Speed Skating – Men’s 1500 m February 14

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom

Biathlon – Women’s 15 km Individual

Curling – Men’s Tournament #1, #2, Women’s Tournament #1

Figure Skating – Pairs Short Program

Ice Hockey – Women’s and Men’s Preliminary Round

Luge – Doubles Heat 1 & 2

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Normal Hill, Individual Gundersen NH/10km

Snowboard – Men’s Halfpipe Finals

Speed Skating – Women’s 1000m February 15

Alpine skiing – Men’s super-G

Biathlon – Men’s 20km individual

Cross-country skiing – women’s 10km individual

Curling – men’s and women’s round robin

Figure skating – women’s aerials qualifying

Women’s hockey – preliminary matches

Men’s hockey – preliminary matches

Luge – team relay

Skeleton – men’s heat races

Snowboarding – men’s cross

Speed skating – men’s 10,000m February 16

Cross-country skiing – men’s 15km individual**

Curling – men’s and women’s round robin

Figure skating – men’s short program

Freestyle skiing -women’s aerials final

Men’s hockey – preliminary matches

Ski jumping – men’s large hill qualifying

Snowboarding – women’s cross

Speed skating – women’s 5,000m February 17

Alpine skiing – women’s super-G

Biathlon – women’s 12.5km mass start

Cross-country skiing – women’s 4km x 5km relay

Curling – men’s and women’s round robin

Figure skating – men’s short program final

Freestyle skiing – women’s slopestyle qualifying, final and men’s aerials qualifying

Men’s hockey – preliminary matches

Women’s hockey – two knockout round matches

Short track speed skating – men’s 1,500m, women’s 1,000m

Skeleton – women’s heat races

Ski jumping – men’s large hill February 18

Alpine skiing – men’s giant slalom

Biathlon – men’s 15km mass start

Bobsleigh – two-man heat races

Cross-country skiing – men’s 4km x 10km relay

Curling – men’s and women’s round robin

Freestyle skiing – men’s slopestyle qualifying, final and men’s aerials final

Men’s hockey – classification matches

Speed skating – women’s 500m, men’s team pursuit qualifying February 19

Bobsleigh – two-man heat races

Curling – men’s and women’s round robin

Figure skating – ice dancers

Freestyle skiing – women’s halfpipe qualifying

Women’s hockey – semi-finals

Ski jumping – team competition

Snowboarding – women’s big air qualifying

Speed skating – women’s team pursuit qualifying Ski Jumping training in Men’s Normal Hill at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: Reuters) Ski Jumping training in Men’s Normal Hill at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: Reuters) February 20

Biathlon – mixed relay

Bobsleigh – women’s heat races

Curling – men’s and women’s round robin

Figure skating – ice dance, free dance

Freestyle skiing – women’s halfpipe final, men’s halfpipe qualifying

Men’s hockey – knockout rounds

Women’s hockey – classification matches

Nordic combined – large hill competition

Short track speed skating – women’s 1,000m qualifying, men’s 500m qualifying, women’s 3,000 relay final February 21

Alpine skiing – women’s downhill

Bobsleigh – women’s heat races

Cross-country skiing – men’s and women’s sprint semi-finals

Curling – men’s and women’s round robin

Figure skating – ladies short program

Freestyle skiing – men’s cross

Men’s hockey – quarter-finals

Snowboarding – men’s big air qualifying

Speed skating – men’s and women’s team pursuit finals February 22

Alpine skiing – men’s slalom

Biathlon – women’s 4km x 6km relay

Curling – men’s semi-finals

Freestyle skiing – men’s halfpipe final

Women’s hockey – bronze and gold medal matches

Nordic combined – team competition

Short track speed skating – men’s 500m finals, women’s 1,000m finals, men’s 5,000m relay

Snowboarding – men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom qualifying February 23

Alpine skiing – women’s alpine combined

Biathlon – men’s 4km x 7km relay

Curling – men’s and women’s semi-finals

Figure skating – ladies free skate

Freestyle skiing – women’s cross

Men’s hockey – semi-final matches

Snowboarding – women’s big air final

Speed skating – men’s 1,000m final February 24

Alpine skiing – team event

Bobsleigh – four-man heat races

Cross-country skiing – men’s 50km mass start

Curling – men’s gold and silver match, women’s bronze match

Men’s hockey – bronze medal match

Snowboarding – men’s big air final, men’s and women’s giant parallel slalom finals

Speed skating – men’s and women’s mass start February 25

Bobsleigh – four-man heat races

Cross-country skiing – women’s 30km mass start

Curling women’s gold medal match

Figure skating – exhibition gala

Men’s hockey – gold medal match

CLOSING CEREMONY * = Shiva Keshavan will compete in his sixth and final Winter Olympics in Luge ** = Jagdish Singh will compete for India in the Cross-country Skiing event. Athletes to keep an eye out for

Winter Sports do not usually get the same type of hype and attention that the Summer Olympics or traditional events do. So gathering momentum and publicity is all the more trickier for athletes in Winter Olympics. And yet the likes of Shaun White and Lindsey Vonn have managed to do just that. With their stupendous exploits over the years, they’ve managed to become popular names and earned high profile endorsements.

Shaun White, a two-time gold medallist, has a massive fan following and enough to earn him a place in a halftime advertisement during the Super Bowl. And he would be looking to add to that tally with a medal in the half-pipe this year. The fact that he had his face split wide open and needed 62 stitches after an accident – including stitches in his tongue at the moment – only add to his aura. Scoring a perfect 100 at the US Grand Prix to qualify for PyeongChang only makes things sweeter.

Lindsey Vonn, also a two-time medallist at the Olympics (gold and bronze in Vancouver), also has a history of injury woes and yet is here to vie for the yellow metals. And she gave a fair warning to her rivals with a win in the World Cup downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Karen Chen, 18, of the USA could finally break the country’s quest for a women’s figure skating gold. And she comes in with record-breaking national score, fourth-place at the world championship, the country has high expectations from her.

Gus Kenworthy has gathered attention less due to his qualification for the freestyle skiing event but more due to the fact that he is an openly gay athlete – only the second in US Olympic Team – and following his silver medal in slopestyle in Sochi, a win and things could take a dramatic turn. Alongside gay figure skater Adam Rippon, they’ve been critical of US Vice President Mike Pence who has made anti-gay comments in the past.

Poland’s Kamil Stoch brings plenty of star quality to ski jump. His two gold medals from Sochi 2014 explain just that with podium finishes in the normal hill and large hill.

On the ice hockey rink, even with the NHL players missing, the eyes will be transfixed with moment of history when a unified Korean women’s team takes on Switzerland.

After the Jamaican men’s boblsed team triumphed at the Calgary 1988 Games, it now the turn of the ladies to qualify and gather plenty of attention for themselves.

India at Winter Olympics

India were led by Shiva Keshavan at the 2018 Winter Olympics. (Source: PTI) India were led by Shiva Keshavan at the 2018 Winter Olympics. (Source: PTI)

India will see two representatives at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Shiva Keshavan carried the Indian tri-colour during the opening ceremony in his sixth and final appearance at the Games. Despite making numerous appearances and being India’s flag bearer in Winter Sports, he has had trouble finding consistent support from sponsors. The funds only arrived closer to the Olympics. The Luge pilot will compete on February 10.

If Keshavan’s funds arrived late, Jagdish Singh’s arrival was delayed to the South Korean city. The cross-country skier wished to have Major General Atul Kaushil by his side in PyeongChang as his coach. However, the Winter Games Federation of India (WGFI) had nominated Jodh Singh Dhillon and Roshan Lal Thakur and both were rejected. Originally planned to leave with Keshavan on February 3, his departure from India was thus delayed. In the end, Jagdish was accompanied by former cross country skier Nadeem Iqbal, who took part in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. They eventually left for South Korea on February 7. Away from the mess over who would accompany him to the Korean city, Jagdish would put his skills to test in the 15km Nordic freestyle skiiing on February 16.

North meets South – momentarily

A combined Korea women’s hockey team will compete at the Winter Olympics. (Source: Reuters) A combined Korea women’s hockey team will compete at the Winter Olympics. (Source: Reuters)

In the run up to the Games, the buzz was around nations worried about the athletes’ safety owing to North Korea’s regular nuclear tests in retaliation to the American threats. However, that scenario changed in January, 2018, when North and South Korea decided to march together during the Opening Ceremony and field a unified women’s ice hockey team. These moves, however, drew plenty of criticism in the South as they believed the North was using the Olympics as a platform to justify the pro-North Korea sentiment.

At the opening ceremony, North Korea was represented by Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong and Kim Yong Nam, the country’s 90-year-old nominal head of state; Choe Hwi, chairman of the country’s National Sports Guidance Committee; and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the North’s agency that deals with inter-Korean affairs. Also seated in the VIP box were Pence and his wife despite the US VP issuing strong threats to North Korea recently.

Russia’s participation at the Winter Olympics has also been impacted by the scandal surrounding the state-sponsored doping. Even in the lead up to the Winter Games, some of the athletes’ life bans, previously imposed by the IOC, were lifted by the CAS. A total of 168 athletes from Russia will bear the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) tag and compete under the neutral flag of the Olympics. A total of 28 Russian athletes had their life bans lifted by CAS prior to the Games, however, IOC chose not to include them for the PyeongChang games.

