2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony: Kim Yuna lights Olympic cauldron, Tongan flag-bearer wins Korean hearts

South Korean figure skating superstar Kim Yuna lit the Olympic cauldron at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Friday. Kim, who won gold at the Vancouver Games in 2010 and silver in Sochi four years later, performed a short skating routine before receiving the torch and sending flames shooting up to the cauldron. The Pyeongchang Games run from Feb. 9 to 25.

Tonga’s bare-chested flag-bearer for their one-man Winter Olympics team was given a warm reception by the crowd in sub-zero temperatures at the Opening Ceremony on Friday. Cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua emerged from the tunnel covered in body oil and wearing a grass skirt, sandals and a huge smile as he led the Tongan delegation around the arena. The 34-year-old Taufatofua also carried his country’s flag at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro where he competed in taekwondo.

