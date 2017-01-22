2017 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup: Polio-afflicted shooter aims at global event in UAE

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar

When Kolhapur-based Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (29), who is polio-afflicted since childhood, started practicing rifle shooting in 2009, he would use 10-15-year-old rifles that were used by sports academy in Kolhapur. Though until last year, he didn’t have his own equipment kit to participate in national and international rifle-shooting events. It didn’t stop him from winning accolades in all the events he participated.

Unhalkar has been selected for the 2017 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup, scheduled to be held from February 19 to 28 in Al Ain, UAE. He will undergo training from January 23 at Gun For Glory Shooting Academy, Pune under Yuniatri Ilyas, a rifle shooting coach from Thailand, and coach Pavan Singh.

“Although I have been practicing since 2009, I began participating in rifle shooting events from 2012. It was only last year that Kolhapur MLA Chandrakant Patil sponsored my kit and imported equipment. Till then, I would practice with old rifles and use them in state-level competitions, National Games from 2012 to 2015, USA Rifle Shooting World Cup 2014,” said the shooter, who will participate in 10-metre rifle shooting events. In Kolhapur, he trains under coaches Ajit Patil and Yuvraj Salunkhe.

Unhalkar said that it was high time that the government started supporting differently-abled sportspersons. The situation, he said, was ironic despite the excellent performance at the 2016 Paralympics, where the participants won many medals for India.

“Yet, we have to struggle for sponsorship. There are no coaching camps for players, which is very essential before any big event. Without any support from the government, it is very disappointing and frustrating. For instance, in my case itself, the entire equipment kit was worth Rs 3 lakhs, which I couldn’t afford without anyone else sponsoring it,” says the shooter, who has won three gold and one silver medals in the four editions of the Gun For Glory Shooting Championship between 2012 and 2015.