2007 slalom world champion Sarka Strachova retires

At the 2010 Olympics Vancouver, Sarka Strachova won bronze. (Source: AP) At the 2010 Olympics Vancouver, Sarka Strachova won bronze. (Source: AP)

Sarka Strachova, the 2007 slalom world champion, says she is retiring from skiing.

The 32-year-old slalom specialist announced her decision on Tuesday in Prague. She said she had “an extremely inner feeling that the right moment to say goodbye has come.”

Besides the gold in Are, Sweden, she also took silver at the 2009 world championships in Val d’Isere, France, and a couple of bronze medals in 2005 and 2015.

At the 2010 Olympics Vancouver, Strachova won bronze.

She won two World Cup slaloms in her career and reached 17 World Cup podiums. In her final season, Strachova finished as the sixth best in the discipline.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now