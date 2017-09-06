101-yr old Man Kaur seeks votes for prestigious Laureus Award

Man Kaur is seeking the support of countrymen and sports enthusiasts around the world to vote in a global online poll to win the prestigious Laureus Award. (Source: File) Man Kaur is seeking the support of countrymen and sports enthusiasts around the world to vote in a global online poll to win the prestigious Laureus Award. (Source: File)

Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur is seeking the support of countrymen and sports enthusiasts around the world to vote in a global online poll to win the prestigious Laureus Award. The 101-year-old Chandigarh-based Man Kaur is among the six contenders.

Kaur, who had earlier said that age was no bar to realise one’s dreams, said she was feeling happy to be featured in the category for the award.

Speaking to PTI, Kaur said, “I feel thrilled. I am feeling the same way as any youngster would. Now, I need support of my countrymen and sports enthusiasts around the world. Vote for me,” Kaur told PTI today.

Kaur’s 79-year-old son Gurdev Singh said, “My mother has been featured in a new category by the Laureus World Sports awards called ‘Best Sporting Moment’. She is one of the six contenders,” Gurdev said.

“We appeal to people to vote for her by clicking on mylaureus.com and follow necessary instructions for voting. We need full support of our countrymen as their votes are crucial,” he added.

Kaur, who won her first medal in 2007 at the Chandigarh Masters Athletics meet, is now eying to compete in Asia Masters Athletics Championship at Rugao in China later this month.

Kaur took up athletics at the ripe age of 93 years “just for the heck of it” after seeing Gurdev run a race at Patiala.

In the run-up to the competition, Kaur left no stone unturned in her preparation doing five sprints of 50m each, one of 100m and one of 200m every alternate day.

“I will continue to run and take part in competitions as long as I can. It gives me a lot of happiness when I run. I believe that age is no bar to chase and realise your dreams,” said Kaur, who is also called as ‘Miracle Mom from Chandigarh’.

Besides Gurdev, Kaur has a 60-year-old daughter Amrit Kaur and a son named Manjit Singh, who is 72 year old. “I feel great that I am getting to travel places at this age,” she said with a smile.

Talking about her daily diet, she said, “I take boiled vegetables, wheat bread. I take healthy food, if you take junk food, then how can you run. I avoid fried food.”

